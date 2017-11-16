Turkey Creek restaurant fails health inspection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This week health inspectors found half a dozen risk factor violations at this Japanese sushi and hibachi-grille.

Kabuki at Turkey Creek, 10901 Parkside Dr. – Grade: 65

Kabuki at Turkey Creek received a 65, which is a failing grade. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

First off, the inspector watched the chef touch ready-to-eat food with bare hands. They are required to wear gloves.

In the refrigerator, raw pork was stored over raw produce, creating the issue of possible cross-contamination if bacteria-filled juice from the raw pork accidentally spilled onto the produce.

Food was found stored on the floor at Kabuki at Turkey Creek. It should have been up on shelves to prevent contamination.

The inspector found utensils stored in the kitchen hand sink. Also, no towels were found at the kitchen hand sink because it was being used to store utensils.

A re-inspection is required at the grill.

El Mazcal Mexican, 11110 Kingston Pike – Grade: 71

In Farragut on Kingston Pike, El Mazcal Mexican scored a 71. That’s passing, but just barely.

The cheese grater that was put away as being cleaned and sanitized, the inspector found it dirty.

Salsa that should have been at 41 degrees to slow bacteria growth was at 60 degrees, a temperature where bacteria grows rapidly.

Ready to eat food had no date markings on them. Once refrigerated, the food must be used within 7 days, but with no date marks, there is know way of knowing how long the food has been refrigerated.

Kitchen workers were seen touching food, but were not wearing gloves as they’re required.

El Mazcal will be re-inspected soon.

More online: Read this week’s full health inspections [PDF]

Asian Kitchen, 8511 Kingston Pike – Grade: 50, New Grade: 86

Last week, Asia Kitchen on Kingston Pike received a 50, a failing score and the lowest grade in five years.

The place has been re-inspected and the new grade is an 86.

House of Dragon, 1907 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 75, New Grade: 94

The House of Dragon on Cumberland Avenue was also re-inspected this week and their grade improved from 75 to 94.

Top Scores of the Week:

Foundry, 747 World’s Fair Park Drive – Grade: 100

Preservation Pub, 28 Market Square – Grade: 100

The Copper Cellar Downstairs – Grade: 100

Sonic Drive-In, 5003 Millertown Pike – Grade: 100

Wild Love Bakehouse, 1625 Central Street – Grade: 100

Time Warp Tea Room, 1209 Central Street – Grade: 100

Shono’s Japanese Grill, 120 Peters Road – Grade: 100

Full House Chinese Restaurant, 3507 W. Emory Road – Grade: 100

Restaurants are inspected every six months and the inspection report should be posted where you can find it and read it.