Londsale students meet former NASA astronaut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local students are getting to learn more about space and science from a former NASA astronaut.

Students at Lonsdale Elementary School traveled to the GRIDSMART headquarters in West Knoxville to meet Don Thomas, a veteran of four NASA shuttle launches.

Thomas also got to see the posters students created about what they think transportation will look like in the future.

Thomas says he saw a lot of great ideas from young people.

“I watched the first American astronaut launched in space at my elementary school in 1961. I remember so clearly sitting there saying, ‘I want to do that,'” Thomas said. “So that was my moment of inspiration. It forever changed my life. It really motivated me to work hard and do well in school. And that same power of inspiration, we could use that in our students. I’m hoping one of the students today, or maybe elsewhere when I travel the rest of the country, they’ll say, ‘I want to do that. I want to be the first person on Mars.'”

Today’s event was a partnership with GRIDSMART and the Great Schools partnership.