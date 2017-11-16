Lifelong Vols fan applies to be head coach — and gets response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee firefighter applied for the vacant Tennessee head coaching job — and got a response back from university athletics director John Currie.

Seth Burnett, a lifelong Tennessee fan, says this all started as a joke while Dave Hart was athletic director at Tennessee.

“I put in for various coaching jobs whenever they came open. Football, baseball, basketball.” Burnett said. “I was surprised when Currie wrote back. It seems like he has better things to do.”

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Director Currie, I am contacting you regarding the open Head Coach position with the football team. My educational background in Fire and Emergency response, along with my professional experience, makes me an excellent candidate for this position. As you will see from the enclosed resume, I have absolutely no experience in the field of coaching. However, my resume shows that I have been consistently rewarded for hard work with increased responsibilities. These rewards are a direct result of my persistence in furthering my training and education, my commitment to personal and professional excellence, and my excellent written and oral communication skills. While I do not have any coaching experience, I have been a lifelong fan of Tennessee Athletics. My parents hold season tickets for football and my wife and I currently hold season tickets for basketball. I feel like I bring a sense of surprise to the field, since opponents will have no prior knowledge of my game plans. Technically speaking, I am undefeated as a football coach. Also I have absolutely no prior NCAA violations. Having lived in Knoxville my entire life, I will not require a “moving allowance” or anything of the sort. My requested salary, $500,000 per year, is considerably lower than what the previous coaches have been paid. As part of my plan, I would begin teaching team-building and cohesiveness to the team to encourage better performance on the field and better behavior outside of the team environment. One of my goals is to create an atmosphere that cultivates brotherhood and accountability among teammates. I would use my experience in Fire and Emergency Services to help the players to work well in stressful conditions. If you have questions, or if you want to schedule an interview, please contact me at [redacted]. I look forward to meeting you to further discuss employment opportunities with the University of Tennessee Athletics Department. Sincerely, Seth Burnett.

Currie responded:

Seth, Thank you for your interest. I have forwarded you [sic] resume to our Hr office. Go Vols! John Currie.

Burnett said he doesn’t have a front runner for the next head coach, if he doesn’t get the job.

“When they hired Dooley, then Jones, I didn’t know who they were.” Burnett said. “I trust they’ll make the right decision.”

Currie fired Butch Jones on Sunday and is currently seeking the team’s next head coach.