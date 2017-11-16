Former East Tenn. drug addict describes road to recovery

Related Coverage Knox County deputies cracking down on sale of stolen goods

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) – Drug addicts steal goods and sell them to feed their addiction. The opioid epidemic remains linked to crimes such as shoplifting and law enforcement continues to work to curb the problem.

One woman from Rocky Top is sharing her story about stealing to pay for her habit, so others will hear her message about the endless cycle of drug abuse.

“Every day is a gift that I get to open up,” said Angie Gilliam, a recovered addict. “Every day I wake up clean, it’s like a present every day.”

Christmas is a joyous holiday Gilliam looks forward to each winter, but several years ago, she didn’t have a desire to decorate.

“It was a nuisance. All I wanted to do was either be out finding pills or laying there high.”

Instead of celebrating with her family, the holidays became a prime time to steal. Following her drug dealer’s wish list, Gilliam shoplifted to feed her addiction to painkillers.

“I was told to not come back and ask for anything unless I got those items on that list,” said Gilliam. “There were times that I would try on rings and I would cough and I would have the ring or bracelet and it would go in my mouth.”

Her desperation grew over her 27 years of addiction. After being prescribed pain medication at 15 years old, Gilliam was hooked. A series of other traumas in life led her to the streets, looking for the next high by any means necessary.

“I guarantee you, if I had gotten caught, my drug dealer wouldn’t have bailed me out,” she said.

It took a horrific car accident in 2013, involving her daughter and son-in-law, to make Gilliam hit rock bottom.

“I rushed to the university medical center. Once I saw that they were not gravely injured, it became about me,” said Gilliam. “I took my daughter’s debit card out of her purse while they laid in the emergency room.”

Her family severed ties with her. After several other hardships, Gilliam intentionally overdosed in 2014.

“They revived me with Narcan. The doctor came in ICU and he said, ‘It is a miracle you are alive.’ I thanked God for saving me.”

Gilliam now spends time with her granddaughter and family. Moments with them are precious to her, now that she got a second chance at life.

“I chose to use. I chose to steal and lie and manipulate and con people. I made those choices every day and praise God I made the choice to stop,” said Gilliam. “It is never too late.”

Gilliam says she struggled with addiction as a way to numb pain, both emotionally and physically. Her mother died of an accidental overdose, due to a similar addiction to painkillers. Gilliam hopes others will seek help for their problems and find their road to recovery.