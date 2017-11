KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Food trucks will be competing in Knoxville Thursday.

The Food Truck Face-off will put 5 trucks to the test.

There will be live music, food and more.

There will be a donation drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank. If you bring a non-perishable item, you will receive a $1 coupon to use at any of the trucks.

The event will be held at the Southern Railway Station from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.