Dollywood extends Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival dates

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood announced the extension of the operating hours for the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival.

The festival will now be open on Jan 2 and Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The change was made due to the park receiving many requests from families due to the amount of time school systems will be closed for Christmas break.

Smoky Mountain Christmas guests have the opportunity to upgrade a paid one-day admission ticket to a regular 2018 season pass. Also, ticket purchasers can receive credit for the value of a regular one-day pass toward the season pass.

For more information, visit Dollywood’s website.

