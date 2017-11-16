Crossville police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
William Shone Moore (Source: Crossville Police Department)

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Crossville are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Crossville police say William Shone Moore, 39, is believed to be on foot and may be within in the city limits. Moore, who is 6’3″ tall, weighs about 235 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, has an outstanding arrest warrant in Cumberland County.

He was last seen wearing yellow boots, a black Under Armor hat, blue jeans, a blue jacket and is carrying a black bag.

If you see Moore, do not approach or attempt to make contact with him. Instead, immediately call 911 with his location and stay away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s