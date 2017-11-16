Crossville police searching for man considered armed, dangerous

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Crossville are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Crossville police say William Shone Moore, 39, is believed to be on foot and may be within in the city limits. Moore, who is 6’3″ tall, weighs about 235 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair, has an outstanding arrest warrant in Cumberland County.

He was last seen wearing yellow boots, a black Under Armor hat, blue jeans, a blue jacket and is carrying a black bag.

If you see Moore, do not approach or attempt to make contact with him. Instead, immediately call 911 with his location and stay away.