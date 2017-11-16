Crossville authorities arrest man considered armed, dangerous

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Crossville arrested a man Friday morning they alerted the public about on Thursday.

Crossville police say William Shone Moore, 39, was arrested by Cumberland County deputies at a home on Will Wyatt Road in Cumberland County. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

Thursday, residents in the area of Genesis and Webb Avenue were alerted by a reverse 911 call to be on the lookout for Moore, who was thought to be armed and dangerous

His bond is set at $50,000.