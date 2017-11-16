Crews begin installing energy efficient LED streetlights in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews in Knoxville installed new LED lighting fixtures Thursday night in East Knoxville.

City officials say there are three main benefits of the new lights. Of course. LED bulbs are more energy efficient. They will also save the city on maintenance fees. Regular bulbs only have a three to five year lifespan, while LEDs stay lit for two decades.

“Not only does it reduce the energy costs of what we’re paying for the lights, but it also substantially reduces the maintenance costs because it lasts so much longer than the traditional bulbs that we’ve had,” said Director of Sustainability Evelyn Gill.

The third benefit is safety. The new fixtures will produce a brighter light around the city. This installation is phase one of the project. By June 30, 2019, the city hopes to have LED lights across the city.

