Court date reset for suspects in case for Knoxville man’s death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The court date for two suspects in the case of the death of a Knoxville man was reset.

Jorge Ortiz, 21, and Cameron Brewer, 18, face charges after Cameron Smith, 19, was shot and killed.

Investigators believe Lucas Halliburton,20, bought marijuana from Ortiz using fake money.

Ortiz tried to lure Haliburton and Smith to Ammons Street to recoup his money, according to the report.

Smith died of gunshot wounds and Haliburton was taken to UT Medical Center for injuries.

Ortiz and Brewer face charges for first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. They are being held on a $1 million bond.

Their court date was reset to Dec. 11 after they asked for a new attorney.

