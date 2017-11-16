Brothers charged with series of Loudon County burglaries, thefts

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – Two brothers were arrested and charged with a series of burglaries and thefts in the southern end of Loudon County.

Ronnie Davidson, 36, and Eugene Davidson, 38, both of Roane County, are charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary, but more charges are pending.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office says during late summer and early fall, a number of burglaries were reported in the area of Oakland, Erie, Jim Dyke, and Blue Springs roads. Items reported stolen included a four-wheeler, knives, leaf blowers, weed eaters, fishing tackle, and riding lawn mowers.

Investigators developed leads that the Davidson brothers were responsible and also where some of the items might be located. The two were arrested at their Roane County home and deputies were able to recover thousands of dollars worth of items, including, in addition to the items mentioned above, chainsaws, surround sound systems, hand tools and gaming equipment, some of which had come from burglaries that deputies were not even aware of.

Deputies say others may also face charges in this case.