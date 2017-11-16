Beaumont Magnet teacher receives grant for music program

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville teacher received an education grant to help students.

Beaumont Magnet Academy teacher Jose Ramos received a $2,500 grant from Farmers Insurance through its “Thank America’s Teachers” program.

The music teacher hopes to use the funds to start a string instrument ensemble.

“Teachers across the country are so passionate about what they do, and they are committed to improving their schools in any way they can,” said Tu-Han Phan, managing lead of Thank America’s Teachers. “It was an honor to surprise Ramos with his $2,500 grant today for his school’s music program.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s