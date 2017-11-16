6-year-old girl hit by semi in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 6-year-old girl was hit by a semi-truck after she crossed the street at her bus stop Thursday morning in Marshall County.

It happened at Adams Road near Highway 431 around 7 a.m.

The girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with unknown injuries.

She and her grandmother were in a parked vehicle at the end of a driveway before the bus arrived.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the bus was stopped with its yellow caution lights and stop sign activated at the time of the crash.

The child got out of the car and crossed the road before he was hit by a semi-truck traveling east on Highway 431, according to the THP.

The crash remains under investigation.