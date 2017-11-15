Yelp adds restaurant health inspection scores to Tennessee listings

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Yelp added more information to help diners in Tennessee.

The review site has added restaurant health inspection scores to more than 16,000 pages across the state.

Diners can see the scores before their next meal.

You can watch WATE 6 On Your Side every Thursday to find out the latest scores in East Tennessee in Don Dare’s Food for Thought.

