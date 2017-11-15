Satisfy your Christmas taste buds with pickle, gravy candy canes

(WATE) — Pumpkin spice season may be coming to an end. However, other flavors might attract your taste buds in time for Christmas.

Two things southerners love are pickles and gravy. Now, you can eat them combined with a Christmas classic.

The company, Archie McPhee, sells candy canes in pickle and gravy-flavors to make your southern heart happy. If you are courageous enough to try them, they are available on Amazon for around $9.

If gravy or bacon doesn’t appeal to you, the company sells candy canes in rotisserie chicken, coffee, bacon and wasabi flavors as well.