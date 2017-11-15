Play area for middle schoolers opens in Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Baker Creek Play Forest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the first play space in Tennessee designed to encourage more physical activity.

Legacy Parks Foundation officially opened the Baker Creek Play Forest, designed for middle school children. It’s the in heart of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness and includes large structures for climbing, sliding and swinging.

The playground is all thanks to a two-phase grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee.

“We have to think about how do we crack the nut on health in many different ways. Play is the perfect way to do that, and so when kids get active, their families get active. We know that from research. That was the idea behind this play area,” said Carol Evans with Legacy Park Foundation.

The play forest gives kids the chance to progress through different levels of challenges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s