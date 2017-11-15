Play area for middle schoolers opens in Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the first play space in Tennessee designed to encourage more physical activity.

Legacy Parks Foundation officially opened the Baker Creek Play Forest, designed for middle school children. It’s the in heart of Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness and includes large structures for climbing, sliding and swinging.

The playground is all thanks to a two-phase grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee.

“We have to think about how do we crack the nut on health in many different ways. Play is the perfect way to do that, and so when kids get active, their families get active. We know that from research. That was the idea behind this play area,” said Carol Evans with Legacy Park Foundation.

The play forest gives kids the chance to progress through different levels of challenges.