Oak Ridge mother, son amputees enjoy more accessible home with help from community

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Disabled woman and son Margaret and DeMario Jones first shared their challenges with WATE 6 On Your Side in September. Many who watched that first story responded to her needs and she now has a more wheelchair friendly home.

Margaret Jones, a double amputee, struggled to get around her home after she lost her legs from complications to diabetes. Jones needed her place to be wheelchair friendly, especially the bathroom. At the entrance to the bathroom, the door has now been widened to allow greater access and she can now roll her wheelchair into the shower.

Also a diabetic, DeMario Jones lost a leg in July and he’s just learning to maneuver inside the bathroom.

Oak Ridge bagel shop owner Donna Sullivan met last month with two contractors. Sullivan spearheaded a fund drive and the men stepped up. Together they made plans to help Margaret Jones and her son.

At the end of last month, Scott Wright and his brother Jeff began their remodeling project while their dad, Ronnie, worked inside the new bathroom. All the measuring, hammering, nailing and even more scraping took hundreds of man hours and nearly three weeks to complete. Margaret Jones’s kitchen was spruced up, too, with a new countertop.

The Wrights said they got involved because Margaret Jones made a difference in their lives as teenagers when they worked for her at McDonalds in Oak Ridge where she had been their boss.

“I’m a Christian. I feel like that is what we are supposed to be doing, help when we can to people in need. I think that is what God wants us to do,” said Scott Wright.

The bathroom looks just like the Wrights had envisioned. Money raised through donations was enough to purchase extra items in Margaret Jones’s for the bathroom and kitchen. The response to assist Margaret Jones and her son has engaged the community to help even more people.

Sullivan said, “What’s even more wonderful from this the church, churches in town are going to go and help other families that need help.”

According to Margaret Jones, the Patricia Neal Center in Knoxville is going to assist in making her kitchen more accessible.

She is grateful to everyone.

“Thank you for the doors. You gave me the doors. You gave me Scott and Scotty, the contractor. Thank you very much, very much for helping me,” said Jones.