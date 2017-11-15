N.C. child becomes friends with UPS driver

(WATE) — Don’t try to tell James Walker, 5, that he is not a UPS driver. You will not win that argument.

The Forest City, North Carolina child formed a friendship with his neighborhood’s UPS driver, Kellie Martin.

"She never ever makes it to the door. He greets her in the driveway," said his mother Lauren Walker to ABC News. "We live in a rural area so he hears her truck coming, and he's waving at her in the drive waiting to greet her at the door to her truck every time."

The five-year-old hopes to be a UPS driver win he grows up so that he can “travel the world delivering packages.”

According to his mom, James did think about another occupation at one time.

“James wanted to be Santa Claus,” Lauren Walker said. “He didn’t decide he wanted to be a UPS driver until March of this past year when he apparently, in his head, decided he couldn’t be Santa until his hair turned gray. And if he’s a UPS driver, he gets to see Kellie multiple times a year, and Santa you only see once.”

Martin decided to put a smile on James’ face for his birthday by submitting him for the company’s Wishes Delivered campaign. The program gives children mini-UPS truck.

“Best truck ever. It has headlights!” James Walker told ABC News.

“He just blesses my heart when I pull up into that yard,” said Martin. “There’s a lot of long, tough days, but you run across someone like James and you realize this why you do what you do.”