Knoxville retail store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time of year again: you’re either going to wait in line at the stores to score some great deals — or avoid those same stores altogether. Either way, this list will tell you what you need to know to prepare.
Missing a store? Email the details to webadmin@wate.com with the subject line “Black Friday Hours”
Academy Sports
Academy Sports will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10 p.m.
Alumni Hall
Alumni Hall opens from 5 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving, then reopens Friday 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond
Bed, Bath & Beyond opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday and closes at 10 p.m.
Belk
Belk opens Thanksgiving Day from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Best Buy
Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, closes at 1 a.m. Friday morning and reopens at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Burlington
Burlington opens at 7 a.m. Friday and remains open until 10 p.m.
Costco
Costco is opening a bit later than many other stores. The chain opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday and will not be open on Thanksgiving.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 2 a.m. Friday morning. Doors reopen at 5 a.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m.
DSW
DSW is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday
Foothills Mall
The mall opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remains opens until 10 p.m.
GameStop
GameStop opens at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reopens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.
Home Depot
Home Depot will open at 6 a.m. Black Friday and remain open until 9 p.m.
JCPenney
JCPenney opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
Knoxville Center Mall
Knoxville Center opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10 p.m.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and remains open until 1 p.m. on Black Friday.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s opens at 6 a.m. Friday and remains open until 9 p.m.
Marshalls
Marshalls opens from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday.
Michaels
Michaels is open from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thursday, then reopens Friday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Office Depot
Office Depot opens at 7:45 a.m. on Black Friday, then closes at 8 p.m.
Old Navy
Old Navy opens up at 3 p.m. Thursday and remains open all night until 10 p.m. Friday night
REI
You won’t find anyone at the outdoors store, which is closed on Thursday and Friday and instead encourages people to get outdoors.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday and remains open until 8:30 p.m.
Staples
Staples opens its doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 8 p.m.
Tanger Outlets – Sevierville
Tanger Outlets is open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 10 p.m. Friday.
Target
Target opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but stores close at midnight and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
T.J.Maxx
T.J.Maxx is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Toys “R” Us
Toys “R” Us opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remains open until 11 p.m.
Ulta
Ulta opens up on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m., then reopens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.
Walmart
Most Walmart stores are 24 hours, but sales begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day in stores. They run all day online.
West Town Mall
West Town opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes at 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.