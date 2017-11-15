Knoxville retail store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday 2017

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s that time of year again: you’re either going to wait in line at the stores to score some great deals — or avoid those same stores altogether. Either way, this list will tell you what you need to know to prepare.

Academy Sports

Academy Sports will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10 p.m.

Alumni Hall

Alumni Hall opens from 5 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving, then reopens Friday 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed, Bath & Beyond opens at 6 a.m. Black Friday and closes at 10 p.m.

Belk

Belk opens Thanksgiving Day from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, closes at 1 a.m. Friday morning and reopens at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Burlington

Burlington opens at 7 a.m. Friday and remains open until 10 p.m.

Costco

Costco is opening a bit later than many other stores. The chain opens at 9 a.m. on Black Friday and will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 2 a.m. Friday morning. Doors reopen at 5 a.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m.

DSW

DSW is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday

Foothills Mall

The mall opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remains opens until 10 p.m.

GameStop

GameStop opens at 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reopens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is open from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.

Home Depot

Home Depot will open at 6 a.m. Black Friday and remain open until 9 p.m.

JCPenney

JCPenney opens at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Knoxville Center Mall

Knoxville Center opens at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 10 p.m.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and remains open until 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s opens at 6 a.m. Friday and remains open until 9 p.m.

Marshalls

Marshalls opens from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. Friday.

Michaels

Michaels is open from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thursday, then reopens Friday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Office Depot

Office Depot opens at 7:45 a.m. on Black Friday, then closes at 8 p.m.

Old Navy

Old Navy opens up at 3 p.m. Thursday and remains open all night until 10 p.m. Friday night

REI

You won’t find anyone at the outdoors store, which is closed on Thursday and Friday and instead encourages people to get outdoors.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club opens at 7 a.m. Black Friday and remains open until 8:30 p.m.

Staples

Staples opens its doors at 6 a.m. on Black Friday and remains open until 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets – Sevierville

Tanger Outlets is open from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day until 10 p.m. Friday.

Target

Target opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but stores close at midnight and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

T.J.Maxx

T.J.Maxx is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Toys “R” Us

Toys “R” Us opens at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remains open until 11 p.m.

Ulta

Ulta opens up on Thanksgiving from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m., then reopens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

Most Walmart stores are 24 hours, but sales begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day in stores. They run all day online.

West Town Mall

West Town opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, closes at 1 a.m. Friday, then reopens from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.