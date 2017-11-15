Knoxville police arrest man on Oklahoma’s most wanted list

Augustus King's mugshot from Oklahoma (left) and his mugshot from Knoxville (right). (Source: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE. Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police arrested a man on Saturday who has been on the run for 15 years after escaping from an Oklahoma prison.

Officers were called to a disturbance near Physician’s Regional Medical Center in North Knoxville where they found Augustus King pretending to be someone else.

Police say King, who was on Oklahoma’s fifteen most wanted list, was living homeless in Knoxville.

According to Matt Elliott with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, King was serving time for forgery. King is now waiting for an extradition hearing that will send him back to Oklahoma.

