Knoxville Mexican restaurant raided for alleged EBT fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office conducted a raid Wednesday afternoon at a Knoxville restaurant that deputies say involved EBT card fraud.

Chief Lee Tramel with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says 10 warrants were served at Taco de Mexico, 818 Beaumont Avenue, after they said the owner was buying food stamp cards for 50 cents on the dollar and then using those cards to buy food for the restaurant.

Jorge Lua, 57, is charged with one count of theft, three counts of EBT fraud, and three counts of computer crimes. Tramel says he also sold drinks at construction sites through a food truck. Tramel says he would make a list of drinks he wanted that were stolen, which was then given to an undercover agent with the instructions to steal them.

The operation was conducted by KCSO’s organized retail crime unit. So far, Tramel says they have found three EBT cards that had not been part of the undercover operation, so the scope of the operation is being investigated. He says they will also be looking at security video.

“These cards are used by families to help ends meet,” said Tramel. “It’s literally taking food out of children’s mouths.”