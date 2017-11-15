Knoxville groups help homeless find opportunities, training for employment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Finding a job is very difficult, if not impossible for people living on the streets. Local programs are helping to train and provide employment to homeless in East Tennessee.

“Having a job gives you self esteem. Having something to do that others respect and value, gives you dignity,” said Rob Roy McGregor, the co-founder of Borderland Bike Billboards.

People need more than just a meal and a safe place to sleep at night. McGregor was homeless seven years ago when he went to Borderland Tees in Knoxville, where he was given a chance.

“I was told that there was a good man on Sevier Avenue that I should meet,” said McGregor.

Bob Riehl put McGregor to work in the T-shirt shop where the two quickly formed a bond and a unique idea. They co-founded their bike billboards business. Now they’re helping others who may be struggling out on the streets.

“We give them the opportunity,” said McGregor.

People willing to ride around with advertisements are paid for their service.

Over at Knox Area Rescue Ministries (KARM), several programs are also offering job opportunities for the homeless. A 12-week food training has given many people the skills necessary to work in a kitchen.

“There’s a high demand for jobs in the food service industry, so really good way for people to get back in the workforce,” Whitney Walker, the chef trainer at KARM said.

This past summer, KARM started Berea, a work, learn and serve program.

“We have students working in everywhere from entry level housekeeping positions, all the way to the dishroom in the kitchen, all the way to resource desk,” said Dave Perkins, executive director of Berea at KARM.

Students also learn how to network and prepare for a job.

Perkins adds, “They will spend over 200 hours in the classroom, learning life skills, building foundations, all the stuff that’s going to help them to reintregrate back into the community.”

Many members of the homeless population have to combat several barriers when looking for employment. Some of the top issues include a low education, limited work experience and mental health or substance abuse problems. Being given a chance or even training can make all the difference.

KARM is always looking for businesses willing to work with their training programs. Click here to get involved.