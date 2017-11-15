Knox County man convicted of raping 12-year-old boy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was convicted of raping a 12-year-old boy.

The Knox County District Attorney’s office says Anthony Demarcus Martin, 41, faces between 25 to 40 years in prison.

According to the report, Martin had a child over to his house to play video games four years ago. The child fell asleep and woke up to the suspect raping him.

“This sex offender will not be able to harm another child because of the bravery of a young man who had the courage to come forward and confront his accuser,” said District Attorney Charme Allen.

Martin was previously convicted of statutory rape by an authority figure case that happened in March 2014 involving a different child.

Also, he was convicted for aggravated assault after a 16-year-old was punched and kicked in the head at the movie theatre in Knoxville Center Mall. The child lost consciousness and was treated for a fractured skull, contusions and bleeding of the brain. The case happened in April 2012.