Helen Ross McNabb Center to bring holiday cheer to children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holidays can be a joyful time for many people, however, finances can make it difficult for some families. The Helen Ross McNabb Center wants to change that for children in East Tennessee.

The center is hosting its “Dear Santa” program. Last year, more than 1,500 children and families were helped.

Supporters can help make a child smile by buying items off a wish list. The wish lists consist of items to meet basic needs such as shoes.

Donors can drop off wrapped gifts to the center from December 5-8.

For more information, contact 865-329-9176 or email rebecca.mcknight@mcnabb.org.

The Helen McNabb Center provides services in 25 counties in the region.

Related: Helen Ross McNabb Center provides services to domestic violence victims across East Tennessee