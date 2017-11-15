Helen Ross McNabb Center to bring holiday cheer to children

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holidays can be a joyful time for many people, however, finances can make it difficult for some families. The Helen Ross McNabb Center wants to change that for children in East Tennessee.

The center is hosting its “Dear Santa” program. Last year, more than 1,500 children and families were helped.

Supporters can help make a child smile by buying items off a wish list. The wish lists consist of items to meet basic needs such as shoes.

Donors can drop off wrapped gifts to the center from December 5-8.

For more information, contact 865-329-9176 or email rebecca.mcknight@mcnabb.org.

The Helen McNabb Center provides services in 25 counties in the region.

Related: Helen Ross McNabb Center provides services to domestic violence victims across East Tennessee

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s