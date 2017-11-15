Crossville police among first in country to carry lifesaving Epi-Pens

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officers with the Crossville Police Department will be among the first in the state and the country to carry lifesaving Epi-Pens to help people suffering from severe allergic reactions.

The department partnered with the Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation, which matched a donation to buy the city’s 12 epinephrine auto injectors, which will be used by trained officers to treat anaphylaxis caused by severe allergic reactions to food, insects or other life threatening allergens.

The devices will be on the streets of Crossville in the next few weeks, after they arrive and officers are trained.