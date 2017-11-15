City of Knoxville taking extra security measures at parades, large events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Christmas in the City kicks off in Knoxville on November 24. The event is one of several large events the city holds in downtown Knoxville every year. These events bringing thousands of people to the downtown area.

Darrell DeBusk, spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department, says security at these events is taken seriously.

“We haven’t had any credible threats or anything of that nature, but we can’t sit back and wait and think it’s not going to happen here,” said DeBusk. “We have to do everything we can to keep that from happening.”

Over the last few years, the city has stepped up security and safety measures at large events

“I think the one thing that’s most noticeable is that we use large vehicles to block the side streets from the downtown area for the parade route,” DeBusk said. “That’s to keep vehicles from trying to get into the parade route.”

The city’s special events department got together Wednesday to discuss new safety measures.

“This is going to be an emergency planning meeting where we are putting together plans to present to event organizers in the city and the public venue managers,” said Judith Foltz with the special events department.

Foltz says she knows there is no guarantee they city will be able to stop all illegal activity, but it is important to put as many safety measures in place as possible.

“We truly believe if we do everything in our power to make sure that the event is safe and the procedures are in place, as much as we can, if something does happen we can move effectively and protect as many people as possible,” said Foltz.