KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Trent Magill is known for wearing Crocs.

He usually does not wear socks with the shoes. However, with the colder air settling in he is changing his mind.

Magill decided to give the Sock Slider a try.

The product claims to be helpful for people with arthritis, a bad back or pulled muscles.

Assembly is required to use the product. Unfortunately, Magill broke one of the parts.

Magill’s experience with the product wasn’t positive.

