ACT: October tests won’t be scored at Bearden High after error

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seniors at Bearden High School received a letter concerning ACT testing.

The school says ACT tests taken on Oct. 17 will be not be scored due to an error.

“ACT has decided that they cannot guarantee the validity of the test given at Bearden High School on this state testing day because the wrong tests were sent to Bearden High School and administered to BHS students.”

Students are being offered vouchers for any ACT National Test Day.

Students are able to sign up to take the ACT on Dec. 9.

Principal John C. Bartlett said in the letter, “I understand how disappointing this news is, I personally apologize for this issue. Many, many of our students have worked very hard to prepare for this test.”