NORWAY (WATE) — A dashcam video from Norway is trending.

Children can be seen getting off a bus stop and trying to cross the street. However, they were unaware a truck was coming in the opposite direction.

The semi-truck managed to slam on its brakes without hitting the child.

The video is from a dash camera of another truck. The driver said he used his lights to warn the other driver about the children.

No one was injured.