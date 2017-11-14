Tennessee’s 32-0 run leads Vols past High Point

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Four days after Tennessee used a 28-0 run to cruise past Presbyterian in the regular season opener, the Vols did one better on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee fired off 32 unanswered points before the Panthers finally ended the run in what ended up being an 84-53 rout.

Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner combined for 32 points as each led the way with 16 each in a game where the Vols connected on 47% from the floor and 44% from long range.

High Point, who shot 60% in their season opener, were held to 33% shooting against a stingy Tennessee defense.

Tennessee took a 52-13 lead into halftime. UT shot 60.7 percent (17-for-28) from the floor in the first half, including a 7-for-15 effort from beyond the arc. Schofield led the Vols with 14 first-half points and Bone had 13 points. UT limited High Point to just 20.8 percent (5-for-24) shooting over the first 20 minutes and outrebounded the Panthers, 23-10.

The Vols head to Paradise Island in the Bahamas to compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis from Nov. 22-24. UT will play Purdue on Nov. 22 at noon ET and either Villanova or Western Kentucky the next day.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s