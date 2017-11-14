Small fire reported in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small fire was reported in downtown Knoxville Tuesday morning.

The Knoxville Fire Department says it happened at 713 of Market Street around 6 a.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the second-floor windows. Crews found a small fire between the alls near the base of the flor. Water was flooding the floors due to an activated sprinkler system.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused Market Street and Church Street to be blocked for a period of time.