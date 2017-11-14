Small fire reported in downtown Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: KFD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A small fire was reported in downtown Knoxville Tuesday morning.

(Photo: KFD)

The Knoxville Fire Department says it happened at 713 of Market Street around 6 a.m.

Smoke was seen coming from the second-floor windows. Crews found a small fire between the alls near the base of the flor. Water was flooding the floors due to an activated sprinkler system.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused Market Street and Church Street to be blocked for a period of time.

(Photo: KFD)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s