PBS documentary shows UT grad Scott Kelly’s life after space

(WATE) — University of Tennessee grad and NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is featured in a documentary.

The PBS documentary “BEYOND A YEAR IN SPACE” follows up with Kelly’s space journey. Viewers can see what Kelly’s last day in space was like after being away from Earth for 12 months.

The film shows Kelly reuniting with his family in Texas, including his twin brother and fellow astronaut Mark Kelly.

The two brothers underwent a twin study for NASA to see what changes Scott Kelly received while staying in space for a year.

“BEYOND A YEAR IN SPACE takes a deep look at one of humanity’s greatest scientific achievements and provides a lens into Scott Kelly’s personal journey, and what it means for the next generation of astronauts training for Mars and beyond,” said PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager of General Audience Programming Beth Hoppe.

The documentary will air on PBS at 9 p.m. Wednesday.