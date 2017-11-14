OshKosh recalls Baby B’gosh jackets for choking risk

ATLANTA (WHTM) – OshKosh is recalling thousands of Baby B’gosh quilted jackets because the snaps can detach and pose a choking hazard.

The company received three reports of snaps detaching, including one report of a child putting a detached snap in her mouth, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday.

The safety commission said people should take the recalled jackets away from children and return them to any OshKosh or Carter’s store or contact OshKosh for a full refund in the form of a $34 gift card for an infant size or $36 gift card for a toddler size.

The jackets were sold in pink and gray between August 2017 and September 2017.

Only jackets with the style numbers and UPC codes listed below are included in the recall. The style number can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the jacket, and the UPC number can be found on the back of the tag.

Color Style Numbers Size UPC Codes
Pink 13003910 0-3M 190795946918
6M 190795946956
9M 190795946963
12M 190795946925
18M 190795946932
24M 190795946949
23003910 2T 190795946062
3T 190795946079
4T 190795946086
5T 190795946093
Gray 12691410 0-3M 190795930399
12M 190795930405
18M 190795930412
24M 190795930429
6M 190795930436
9M 190795930443
22691410 2T 190795919660
3T 190795919677
4T 190795919684
5T 190795919691

