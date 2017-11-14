No, the Spice Girls are not getting back together in 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After years and years of waiting, it sounded like it was finally happening. Reports out of the UK were that all five Spice Girls were getting back together!

The Sun was one of the first to report the news, claiming that the popular girl group from the 1990’s would reunite in 2018 for a compilation album and TV special.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion,” The Sun reported.

But it didn’t take long for members of the girl group to quickly shoot down the rumors.

Buzzfeed reached out to Melanie Chisholm’s people who told them that Sporty Spice coming back would be “unlikely.” And then TMZ heard from Victoria Beckham who said “she will not be involved in any possible Spice Girls reunion, if one happens.”

Posh Spice is usually the hold-back when it comes to reunions. The last time all five were together were for the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

So for those hoping to Spice Up Your Life in 2018, you’ll just have to stick with their YouTube videos for now.