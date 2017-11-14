Next group of SEEED students set to graduate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ten weeks ago, a group of young students in Knox Co. started SEEED, Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, a program meant to teach them job and life skills. Now, those students are ready to graduate.

Upon completion of the program, students have earned certificates in OSHA-10, Retrofit Installation Technician and Infiltration Duct Leakage testing, which will give them a leg up in weatherization and construction positions.

This group will graduate on Nov. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church located at 211 Harriet Tubman Ave. in Knoxville.