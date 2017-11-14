Man shot in argument over Alabama, Auburn football rivalry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say one person was shot Monday night in an argument over Alabama and Auburn football.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near a motel on the Interstate-65 Service Road South around 7:23pm. The victim said he was arguing with another man over which college football team is better, Alabama or Auburn.

The male suspect got mad over the argument, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the thigh, police said. The suspect, who police did not identify, fled the scene and has not been arrested.

The condition of the male victim is unknown at this time.

Mobile Police did not specify whether the shooter was an Alabama or Auburn fan, nor did they disclose the victim’s favorite team.