Kris Kristofferson, more to perform at MerleFest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple singers, including a Grammy-award winner, will be at this year’s MerleFest.

The festival will be held at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

The lineup includes more than 75 artists including Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson, Aaron Burdett, Andy May, Hannah Shira Naiman, Wayland, Joe Smothers and more.

There will be many other activities at the festival including vendors, children showcases and a children’s area.

Tickets are available on the festival’s website and by calling 1-800-343-7857.