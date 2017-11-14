Knox County Sheriff’s Office to host church security seminar

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
The seminar will be held at the Temple Baptist Church. (Source: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free security seminar next month at the Temple Baptist Church in Powell on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The sheriff’s office says its upcoming seminar will teach pastors and security teams what to do in an active shooter situation.

This follows the Sutherland Springs shooting where a gunman opened fire on a Texas church earlier this month, killing 26 people.

“We’re hoping the folks that show up for this seminar will be able to take back to their churches and implement their plans,” said Chief Lee Tramel of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you’ve got a plan in place, you can mitigate those circumstances many, many times.”

To register, call (865) 215-2461.

 

