NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The older brother of legendary basketball coach Pat Summitt has passed away.

A family spokesperson confirms that Kenneth Head died after a battle with cancer.

Head was 67 years old and passed away at his home in Chapmansboro, Tennessee.

He is survived by wife Debbie and sons Chris and Kenneth Richard, as well as his mother Hazel, brothers Tommy and Charles and sister Linda.