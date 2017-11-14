‘Jon Gruden Went Down to Knoxville’: Vols fan sings ode to coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man has turned to the guitar in an attempt to convince Monday Night Football commentator Jon Gruden to come to Knoxville and serve as the 24th coach of the Tennessee Vols.

Tony Paul wrote and performed “Jon Gruden Went Down to Knoxville,” a parody of the Charlie Daniels classic about the devil and that state down south.

“Jon Gruden went down to Knoxville, he was lookin’ for a team to steal,” starts the song. Paul goes on to sing about Tennessee athletic director John Currie, the Pride of the Southland Band and Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Paul, who says he’s been a Tennessee fan since the day he was born, thinks Gruden is the ideal coach for the Vols.

“The love and passion I have for Tennessee inspires me to write these songs,” said Paul. “My dream is to one day play at Neyland in front of 102,000 Tennessee fans. If my songs reach out to Vol Nation, then that’s what it’s all about.”

Paul has posted other songs to his Twitter account, including “I’m a Tennessee Vol ‘Til the Day I Die.”

"I'm a Tennessee Vol til the day I die" My brand new original . I hope you like this . @SECNetwork @Tennessean @Vol_Football #GoVols pic.twitter.com/qY5J11Dfhp — Tony Paul 🇺🇸 (@TonyPaulVFL) November 8, 2017