Florida man in custody after pursuit, shooting at Kentucky police

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) — A Florida man is in custody after police say he fired shots at a Williamsburg, Ky. police officer’s vehicle.

State troopers pursued Earl Reynolds III’s vehicle, a 2008 Dodge Charger, from KY 92 onto I-75 Northbound toward Corbin.

Reynolds exited off I-75 into Corbin and then shortly after returned to I-75 Southbound toward Williamsburg. He took exit 11 in Williamsburg, where he was met by a Williamsburg police officer. The officer tried to spike his tires.

Reynolds kept driving on KY 92 at which time he began firing multiple rounds at the officers behind him.

A Williamsburg police officer’s vehicle was hit with gun fire, and the officer was able to return fire, striking Reynolds. None of the officers were injured.

Reynolds’ vehicle then veered off the road and into a ditch, where he was arrested.

Police learned the car was reported stolen in Florida.

Reynolds was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and then flown to The University of Kentucky Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the case is still under investigation and charges are pending.

