Fantasy of Trees to raise money for children’s hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the holiday season in gear, East Tennessee Children’s Hosptial is preparing for one of its annual fundraisers.

Fantasy of Trees will be held Nov. 22-26 at the Knoxville Convention Center. The event’s theme is “Over the River and Through the Woods.”

Attendees can see trees designed by volunteers who gave more than 180,000 hours to create them.

The proceeds will go to the hospital.

There will be special activities of children including a carousel, face painting and more.

For more information and tickets, visit the event’s website.