Cats, dog found trapped in Knox County house fire; one dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 7:12 p.m. in the Halls community of Knox County.

The owners of the home were not there at the time. Firefighters made their way into the house and rescued two cats and one dog. A third cat could not be revived.

Firefighters say a large amount of clutter inside the house made the fire difficult to fight.

The fire was stopped as it reached the attic. About half of the home was destroyed and the other half had smoke and heat damage.