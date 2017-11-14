3 killed in shooting near Tehama County elementary school

CORNING, Calif. (WATE) – Three people have been killed in a shooting that moved into an elementary school in Tehama County Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report of shots fired at around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama Elementary school, according to Tehama County Sheriff’s Officials.

A Sheriff’s official said that there were multiple victims at the elementary school and a number of students have been airlifted.

According to the Associated Press, Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a “number” of students were shot and wounded.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials say the students are now at a safe location.

The shooting began at a location near the elementary school.

There are about 100 law enforcement officials at least five different crime scenes.

The Rancho Tehama Elementary School is a K-5 school with two grades in each of four classrooms.

Corning is about about 500 miles north of Los Angeles.

