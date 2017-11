NORMA, Tenn. (WATE) — A crash in Scott County left one dead Monday.

Investigators say David K. Tackett,41, was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on State Highway 63.

The driver drove into the westbound lane and hit a 1997 Ford F-150 truck head-on.

Tackett died in the crash.

The other truck’s driver Nora S. Pemberton, a passenger Evelyn R. Pemberton and an infant were injured.