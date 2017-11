GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Almost a year ago, Gatlinburg and the surrounding areas were ravaged by wildfires. In an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Kristin Farley, Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller talks about dealing with the wildfires and their aftermath. In this web exclusive clip, Miller spoke about critics who questioned the way authorities responded to the fires.

This maps shows some of the structures damaged in the wildfires.