Volunteers needed to make special hats for newborns

(WFLA) – The American Heart Association is calling on knitting and crocheting enthusiasts to get to work for a good cause.

The organization is looking for volunteers to knit or crochet infant-sized hats to support the third-annual Little Hats, Big Hearts program.

The program provides handmade red hats to babies born at participating hospitals in February for American Heart Month. The program aims to raise awareness about heart health and congenital heart defects.

Donated hats should be made with red cotton or acrylic yarns of medium to heavy-weight. The yarn should be machine washable and dryable.

They’re also accepting yarn donation.

