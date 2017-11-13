Vols prepare for LSU after firing Butch Jones

Related Coverage Butch Jones out at Tennessee

Interim head coach Brady Hoke is expected to speak Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Volunteers are preparing for their game against LSU after the firing of head coach Butch Jones.

The Vols lost to Missouri, 17-50. The Vols now have an active losing streak to every team in the SEC.

Missed tackles plagued the defense throughout Saturday night, as the Tigers gashed the Vols in the running game. The Tigers also capitalized on two interceptions of Tennessee quarterback Will McBride and a Carlin Fils-Aime fumble in the second half, converting the turnovers into 13 points.

UT Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie announced Jones was relieved from his duties Sunday.

“Transitions like this are never easy for anyone involved, and I am grateful for the way Coach Jones, Barb and their children have poured their hearts and souls into this community and the improvement of our football program over the past five years,” wrote Currie in a letter. “I know that Tennessee fans join me in thanking Coach Jones and his family for the many facets of our program which have improved under his leadership.”

Defensive line coach Brady Hoke will be the interim head coach.

The LSU Tigers are fresh off a win against Arkansas, 10-33. They are 3rd in the SEC West and 21st in the AP Coaches Poll.

Saturday’s game will take place at Neyland at 7 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.