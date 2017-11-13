Tour de Lights to bring holiday spirit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bike riders will be in the holiday spirit while going through Knoxville in December.

Tour de Lights will be held Dec. 15 starting in Market Square at 7 p.m.

The free bike parade will go through downtown Knoxville, 4th and Gill, and Old North Knoxville.

The route is 5 miles long and will take an hour to ride. Streets will be closed during the event.

There will be cookies and cocoa provided by Mast General Store and Three Rivers Market.

Prizes will be awarded for decorations and costumes: best costume, best bicycle and/or trailer, best helmet, best group theme and best all around.