Suspect on the run after robbery at Knoxville convenience store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A robbery happened in Knoxville Sunday night.

Knoxville police say the robbery happened at a KenJo at 1400 N. Central Street around 10:02 p.m.

A suspect came into the store with a small handgun. He demanded money from the clerk. The suspect fled the store on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The report says the suspect is a black male who is around 6-feet-2-inches tall and is of medium build. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket.

Anyone with information should call KPD.